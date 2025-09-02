WWE NXT Ratings Report (8/26): A look at remarkably consistent viewership compared to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Tuesday’s (8/26) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 616,000 viewers, compared to 675,000 the prior week and the 728,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 682,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 615,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 593,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 614,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 676,000.

So the latest episode drew within 2,000 viewers of the prior two years on the same week. The ten-week average is really close this year to two years ago, and above last year. NXT is on The CW now and was on USA Network the last two years.

That said, the viewership has dropped sharply the last two weeks and was well below the ten-week rolling average.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.12 rating, compared to 0.15 and 0.17 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.15.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.17 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.16 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.

The announced matches and segments were…

Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

Lexis King vs. Myles Borne – Blindfold match

Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Lola Vice & Zaria & Sol Ruca

The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley) vs. Wren Sinclair & mystery partner

