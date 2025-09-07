News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (9-9-2015) Disco Inferno interview talking WCW stories and current events plus news segment with Pat & James (124 min.)

September 7, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (9-9-2015) PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talked live with former WCW star Disco Inferno on a wide variety of current and WCW topics with live phone calls and emails. Plus, the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell joined Pat to discuss the latest news, events, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025