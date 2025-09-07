Matt & Jeff Hardy and Team 3D (Dudleys) stand together in the ring and set up special stips for a match billed as their final one ever at next month TNA Bound for Glory PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt & Jeff Hardy and Team 3D (The Dudley Boyz), two of the era-defining tag teams of the last 25 years, stood in the ring opposite of each other once again on Friday night. The segment, taped in Minneapolis, Minn. at the Minneapolis Armory (former home of the Minnesota Lakers, now Los Angeles Lakers), will air in two weeks on TNA Impact.

In the segment, they agreed to wrestle one more time, with the Hardys defending their TNA Tag Team Titles against the Dudleyz. The Hardys agreed to put up the titles, but said if they win, the Dudleyz will have to declare in the ring that they are the best tag team of their generation.

Bubba said it has always bothered them that they beat them in New York decades ago in a tables match. “Despite the fact that we’ve won 24 world tag team championships and you’ve won 15 world tag team championships, it still bothers us,” he said. “So in 2025, if we’re going to d this, let’s do this the right way. The Hardys, Team 3D, Bound for Glory for the TNA World Tag Team Championships in a tables match.”

TNA general manager Santino Marella then said, “Ladies and gentleman, let’s make it official right now.”

The Hardys and Dudleyz, though, said they didn’t need anything more than a handshake. And then they shook hands as the crowd cheered.

TNA Bound for Glory is TNA’s signature annual PPV event. This year’s Bound for Glory takes plave on Oct. 12 in Lowell, Mass. at Tsongas Center. Also on the card, Trick Williams will defend the TNA World Title against Santana in the co-main event.