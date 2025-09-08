AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/3): Keller’s report on Omega & Hangman team together in All-Star Eight-Man Tag main event, Brodido defend against the Death Riders, Mercedes defends against Windsor

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

SEPTEMBER 3, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT 2300 ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 916 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 916. The arena has a capacity of 1,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show as the showed a wide shot of the 900-plus fans in the former ECW Arena. He hyped Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor and Brodido vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta. Gabe Kidd interrupted the introduction and walked to the ring saying Darby is on his time. “Darby, where are you?” he said. He entered the ring and said, “This dump ain’t big enough for you to be hiding in the rafters! Where are you?” Darby slid into the ring and went after him. He leaped onto his back with a rear choke. Kidd broke free and clotheslined him.

Kidd tore off a turnbuckle pad. Darby recovered and yanked his arm into the exposed turnbuckle. He then hit his head. Kidd kicked Darby off the ropes and then threw him into the ringside barricade. Kidd threw Darby into the ring and got into it with fans. Darby recovered and leaped off the top rope onto Kidd at ringside with a Coffin Drop. Excalibur noted Darby’s ear is still bandaged and he needed stitches from what Moxley did to him at Forbidden Door.

Wheeler Yuta showed up and Darby knocked him off the ring apron immediately. Darby landed a back elbow off the middle rope onto Kidd. He then pulled out a skateboard with tacks glued to it. Fans chanted, “F— you, Yuta!” Darby leaped off the top rope and stomped the skateboard into Yuta’s back. Fans chanted “Darby!”

Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, and Claudio Castagnoli walked to ringside. The lights went out. Then Hook’s new theme song played. He got the mildest of pops. (It’s too bad how much momentum has been lost with him.) Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs charged past him and went after The Death Riders. Willow Nightingale then came out and went after Marina Shafir. They cut backstage to Kidd getting the better of Darby. he said he wanted to see the light in his eyes fade. He produced a hammer and swung it at his head. Darby moved. Taz, with the most obvious observation ever, said: “It’s a good thing he moved.” Darby then reached into a pick-up truck and threw powder at Kidd’s face and then snuffed him with a rag. Then he pulled a black bodybag out of the bed of the truck and put Kidd inside. He hooked it to the pick-up truck and then drove away, dragging Kidd behind him.

(Keller’s Analysis: Darby is a signature talent for AEW and this is good utilization of him. Gabe Kidd is still underdeveloped as a personality in AEW. This mic work showed viewers a bit more about him, but there’s no sense at this point for the average viewer what he is all about – what drives him and what his goals are (is he loyal to himself or to Jon Moxley or a cause?) or event what he’s known for skill-wise in the ring. He’s just “that stand out guy from New Japan” still. My one issue is that putting somone in a body bag and dragging them off is “cool,” but without proper follow-up it’s just a stunt that is the category of a fourth grader saying, “Wouldn’t it be cool if we did that!” It should have impact beyond the visual “wow” of seeing Darby do that.)

-They cut to the announcers at ringside. The chuckled at the prior scene. Excalibur said they had huge news earlier where AEW PPVs will now be available for purchase through HBO Max. Excalibur then plugged the All-Star Eight-Man tag match, the tag title match, an appearance from Christian Cage & Adam Copeland, and Mercedes vs. Windsor. They aired a video package with clips of their promos last week.

(1) MERCEDES MONE vs. ALEX WINDSOR – TBS Title match

Mercedes made her entrance first. Schiavone said the belts she has collected is amazing. The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. Windsor went for a cover after two armdrags and a basement dropkick. Mercedes kicked out at one. They brawled at ringside. Excalibur noted that Dynamite on Sept. 17 will be a “September To Remember” three-hour special with an All Out countdown show afterward. Mercedes powerbombed Windsor on the edge of the ring apron at 4:30. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

The Taz 2300 Arena Hall of Fame banner was visible on a wide shot as they returned from a break. Windsor landed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count at 9:00. She followed up with a Sharpshooter. Mercedes slipped free and applied a Statement Maker. She then landed a crucifix bomb for a two count. Windsor countered with a pop-up powerbomb. Justin announced ten minutes passed and ten remained. (Good to this regularly when it isn’t going to be a draw or even approach a draw to not “give away” when a draw is coming, which cane take fans out of the near falls or submission drama.) Mercedes and Windsor rolled under the bottom rope and dropped to the floor while their legs were tied up. Windsor locked on the sharpshooter. Mercedes tapped on the ringside floor, but it didn’t count. Windor beat getting counted out and then Mercedes followed shortly thereafter.

They both were down on the mat a minute later. They stood and exchanged strikes mid-ring. Windsor escaped a Money Maker and slammed Mercedes to the mat for a two count. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Mercedes applied a Statement Maker mid-ring at 14:00. Window crawled to the bottom rope, but Mercedes yanked her back to mid-ring and wrenched on the submission hold. Windsor leveraged Mercedes down for a two count. Mercedes countered Windsor’s sharshooter with a roll-up for a three count.

WINNER: Mercedes in 15:00 to retain the TBS Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid, hard-hitting, intense back and forth battle. I’m glad that they announced the time elapsed during the match and it didn’t inevitably lead to a draw. They should be consistent in announcing 10 and 15 minute time markers so it’s not a giveaway that when they do, a 20 minute draw is likely. That just has the effect of taking people out of near falls and submissions if they think there won’t be a finish or all the drama is going to come at the 19 minute mark.)

-Windsor offered a handshake. Mercedes teased accepting, then turned and blew her off and gave her a middle finger gesture. Windsor dropped Mercedes, but Mercedes hit her with her belt and applied a Statement Maker. Mina Shirakawa landed a top rope stomp onto Mercedes, making a surprise return. She followed up with a running basement dropkick to Mercedes. Fans smiled and applauded. They showed Mercedes yelling “What the hell?” at ringside. Shirakawa admired Mercedes’s TBS Title belt in the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is a suitable way to transition Mercedes to a new feud. Having Shirakawa come to Windsor’s aid shows she’s there for others and won’t stand for Mercedes’s tactics after a match. Mercedes sold it well at ringside after she escaped. A little more context from the announcers of why Shirakawa happened to be there would tie up that loose end. Just a little comment about how she was back and in the arena to discuss future opportunities in AEW.)

-Renee Paquette asked Samoa Joe where Hook stands with the Opps. Hook walked up to them and said he doesn’t need either of them to fight for him. He then took issue with Joe replacing him with Hobbs before his “body was cold.” Hobbs took exception and said he’d always have Hook’s back. Joe said they didn’t wait fro the body to get cold because opportunity came calling. He said Hobbs stepped up. Joe said they didn’t come out to save Hook, but rather they had their own business to deal with. He said at some point, they’re going to need his help and he’ll have their back. Hook looked like he was about to cry and he stormed off, looking conflicted.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not sure what cost Hook his cult status with AEW fans, but his really affected talking style isn’t helping his cool factor. It just comes across as awkward to a fault. Joe was a grown-up here, as usual.) [c]

-Ricochet stood backstage with Gates of Agony. He said his issue with the Hurt Syndicate pre-date AEW. He said the issue was several years ago. He said they’ve never been able to get on the same page. He said the issue is that for them, it’s business, but for them it is personal. He said it seems like over the past couple of weeks, they’ve been relying on their legacies. GOA backed up his words. He said they’re not washed up and they are the future of AEW. He suggested they settle their issues in Toronto. He said they’ll outwork and outperform them.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was more of a babyface promo than a heel promo. Or perhaps neutral. It’s not like he lied or distorted a reasonable view of Hurt Syndicate. Is that the goal?)

-Mark Briscoe made his ring entrance. Fans chanted “Dem Boys!” As he made his way to the ring, Taz talked about how much it meant to him to be inducted into the 2300 Arena Hall of Fame and said everyone treated him so well last week. He said it was cool the banner was hanging this week. Briscoe said this is the arena where he and his brother fell in love with pro wrestling. He said he wanted a shot against Kyle Fletcher for his TNT Title. “Unfortunately, that involved a conversation with Don Callis.” Fans chanted, “F— Don Callis.” Taz said regarding the chant, “That’s been said backstage a lot, too.” He said Callis “looks like Elton John dressed up as a prosthetic penis for Halloween.” He said Callis told him he had to beat up one of his other henchmen to get to Fletcher. He said he’s ready so send him out. Taz said it’s very gutsy of Brisco to agree to that without knowing who it would be.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m glad that Taz had a chance to express gratitude for seeing the Hall of Fame banner hanging in the arena this week. I’m always up for an Elton John reference on a pro wrestling show. Briscoe continues to be a dynamic personality and valuable upper-card fan favorite role player who brings the energy. There’s no one like him.)

Callis walked out with Rocky Romero and Lance Archer. Callis said from the aisle that he’s busy getting Fletcher and Josh Alexander ready for the big eight-man tag match later tonight. He said his opponent this Saturday on Collision will be Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita then walked out and stared down Briscoe. Excalibur noted that Takeshita just won the G1 Tournament in Japan and earned the right to face Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP Title in October. Takeshita walked into the ring stared down Briscoe.

Briscoe told Callis he just likes to mess with his head. He said he’s ready to go now and send another henchmen to the ring “right here, right now.” Callis looked at Romero who looked read to go. He took off his jacket and threw it to the ground. Instead, though, Callis pointed at Archer who walked to the ring.

(2) LANCE ARCHER vs. MARK BRISCOE

As Archer climbed over the top rope, Briscoe charged at him. The bell rang 45 minutes into the hour. He landed a dropkick through the ropes at Archer second later. Then he dove through the ropes, but Archer caught him and slammed him on the ring apron. Briscoe kicked out. They cut to an early double-box break. [c/db]

Archer dominated during the break. Schiavone wondered how much would be left of Briscoe by Collision on Saturday. Briscoe made a comeback and dove through the ropes and knocked Archer into the ringside barricade. Back in the ring, Archer took over with a boot to a charging Briscoe. Then he chokeslammed him.Excali bur said that would probably do it, but Briscoe kicked out. Archer set up his Blackout. Briscoe fought back and landed a flying dropkick off the second rope. He followed with the top rope elbowdrop for the win. Excalibur said Briscoe wanted a test and he passed it.

WINNER: Briscoe in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is exactly the role you’d expect Archer to have in a storyline like this. I’d like to see him get some random dominant wins every couple months on Dynamite to make him seem more credible instead of just relying on his size and look when he steps up in these situations to put over a babyface.)

-A segment aired earlier from Toni Storm. She talked about the 2300 Arena history and said if the building could speak, it would never shut up with “tales of debauchery, every illegal activity condoned and cheered in this demented sport of kings. But insaity is relative.” She called women to step up and play their role in the greatest show on Earth. “Don’t worry, darlings, God doesn’t judge; that’s my job,” she said.

(Keller’s Analysis: Sometimes it’s just this simple. A character like Storm can underscore her personality traits while setting up a match later in a brief segment like this.) [c]

-Renee Paquette interviewed Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander backstage. Cameron said she was busted open again last week. She said her mask doesn’t protect her. Statlander said the rat is not in the mask, it’s in her. She took off the mask and revealed rat facepaint. Cameron called out Brodido. Statlander said they should stick with Penelope Ford & Megan Bayne. Wheeler Yuta walked in and told Statlander that the Death Riders have her back. Statlander then stepped up to Marina Shafir and said to Yuta, “Tell our friend that I got his message.” Yuta said he’d tell him and then he made his way to the ring.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) BRODIDO (Bandido & Brody King) vs. WHEELER YUTA & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI (w/Marina Shafir) – AEW World Tag Team Title match

Excalibur touted the Brodido vs. Hechicero match for the ROH Title at the ROH Death Before Dishonor event. He said it’s available to watch at www.watchroh.com. The bell rang 2 minutes into the hour. Claudio tackled Brody and went for a giant swing, but Brody kicked out of it. Brody then dropped Bandido onto Claudio. Bandido danced. Brody indicated he wouldn’t join him and left the ring. Fans laughed. Claudio caught a diving Bandido and turned it into a backbreaker. He tossed him to ringside where Yuta punched away at him. They cut to a double-box break at 5:00. [c/db]

They showed some social media posts on the screen from fans commenting on various AEW matters as Yuta beat up Bandido for a while. Later, Claudio caught Bandido mid-air and turned it into a powerbomb attempt, but Bandido countered and then tagged in Brody. Fans popped as he chopped away at both Yuta and Claudio. Brody scored a two count on Claudio. Shafir grabbed Bandido’s boot as he went for a double-team move with Brody. Claudio then intervened.

Bandido took over and launched off the top rope, but Claudio moved. Brody tagged in and took over against Yuta. Claudio tagged in and took over. He knocked Brody to the floor. Shafir distracted the ref as Jon Moxley threw Brody into the ringpost. Claudio launched Yuta off the top rope onto Bandido, Bandido kicked out. Fans chanted “Bandido.” Claudio gave Bandido a giant swing and then Yuta dropkicked him. Brody broke up the cover. Claudio tossed Brody out of the ring.

Mox tried to kick Brody at ringside, but Darby jumped him. Brody landed a hard shot to Yuta as he dove through the ropes. Bandido then gave Yuta his 21 suplex for the win.

WINNERS: Brodido in 14:00 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: On paper, this looked to be a good match – and it was. A little more framing ahead of time to make it seem believable that there’d be a title change would added some drama. Too often TV matches in AEW seem to be booked to fill time and have good wrestling action, but adding a sense of drama to the outcome and underlining the stakes is often underplayed or ignored. I think showing fans’ social media posts is a good idea.)

-Renee interviewed Kazuchika Okada backstage. She asked about tension between him and Takeshita recently. He said he is the Rainmaker and everyone knows he is the top dog in the Don Callis Family. He closed with “Bitch.” [c]

-Renee interviewed Hurt Syndicate. She said Gates of Agony and Ricochet challenged them to a match at All Out. MVP asked what happened to Ricochet. He said he used to be a dynamic, exciting wrestler and now he’s become a pathetic little kiss ass. He said he’s now a whining hater who is setting a terrible example for the two young lions following him. He told GOA not to let Ricochet to turn them into a punchline. He said when Hurt Syndicate walk into a room, people realize they command respect. He said he accepts the challenge and looks forward to lacing up his boots and kicking him “right in your disrespectful bitch-made mouth.” He said they’re going to hurt them in Toronto. Shelton told Renee as he walked away that “as always, it was a pleasure.”

(Keller’s Analysis: I still don’t have any sense of whether we’re supposed to root for or against Hurt Syndicate. MVP just plays it the same way all the time, and it’s focused on acting like he’s a big deal rather than drawing a consistent, definitive emotion out of the viewer. Are we rooting for MVP to get his ass kicked by Ricochet or are we anticipating the moment that MVP gets in some shots on Ricochet during the match and Ricochet bumps for him?)

-Adam Copeland made his entrance. When he entered the ring, FTR attacked him. Christian Cage promptly made the save. Excalibur said Christian was being a man of his word looking out for Copeland. Dax bled from his forehead. They kept brawling at ringside as officials and security tried to separate them. Schiavone said he loves how out of control everyone is. Wrestlers stormed the ring to try to pry them apart. FTR gave a stuff piledriver to a random wrestler. J.D. Drake went after FTR. They were separated.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was just here to show that Christian is indeed looking out for Copeland and keep their tag match on the radar. It was fine.)

-They cut to the announcers at ringside who reflected on what just happened. They hyped Collision including Moxley vs. Garcia in a rematch.

-A vignette aired with Garcia saying he stood ready to fight when Mox took the company hostage. He said he won’t make the same mistake twice so he asked for one more opportunity.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m intrigued with where the Moxley-Garcia story is going. Garcia has a good relatable, underdog everyman vibe, but he’s been spinning his wheels without a clear direction or purpose. The dynamic with Moxley can take him a new place.) [c]

-Stokely Hathaway said they can’t wait for Toronto. He said it will be Copeland’s day of reckoning. Adam Priest walked up to them. Cash asked who he thinks he is. He got in his face and said, “You’re a nobody looking at a bunch of somebodies.” Be told him to find a partner and they’ll face him on Saturday “and we’ll make you somebody.”

-Excalibur plugged the Collision matches.

(4) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) & KYLE FLETCHER & JOSH ALEXANDER (w/Don Callis) vs. KENNY OMEGA & “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE & JET SPEED (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

The graphic for the Bucks said, “These guys again?” They had their EVP music back, though. A clip aired from earlier in the day of the Bucks doing a meeting and greet again, the idea being that they’re back to the drudgery of being a non-EVP wrestler on the roster. They were frowning with fans and complaining.

Excalibur said it’s the first time in more than two years Omega and Hangman have shared a ring. The bell rang 39 minutes into the hour. Callis said he wanted to get a banner “in this place.” Taz said it’d never happen. The babyfaces set up launching themselves over the top rope on each side of the ring onto four opponents conveniently in place for simultaneous dives. Hangman and Omega worked together against Alexander. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

Knight and Nick had an athletic sequence. Knight bodyslammed Nick and then played to the crowd for several seconds before going for a splash, and Nick recovered and lifted his knees. Speedbsll landed rapid-fire kicks against Alexander a couple minutes later. Alexander took over at ringside. Knight leaped off the top rope and knocked Alexander off the ringside barricade as he was setting up a move on the barricade. The Bucks and Fletcher took over as they cut to a double-box break at 11:00. [c/db]

Alexander worked over Bailey in the ring until Bailer countered and then tagged in Omega. He and Fletcher battled mid-ring. Fletcher countered a One-Wonged Angel, but Omega countered with a Snap Dragon series of three. Matt tagged himself in as Fletcher staggered into his corner. The Bucks approached Omega. Hangman wanted a tag. Excalibur said it was reunion of The Elite. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” They brawled mid-ring. Excalibur said they didn’t know if they’d ever seen those four in the ring again. Fans sang “Be Elite, Be Be Elite!” Hangman went for a Buckshot on Matt, but Matt ducked. Nick then went for a Buckshot on Hangman, but Hangman ducked and he hit Matt instead. Hangman then gave Nick a lariat. Omega connected with a V-Trigger on Matt right after that. Hangman set up a Buckshot, but Nick pulled him out of the path. The Bucks then gave Omega and Hangman stereo superkicks. Omega and Hangman then clotheslined the Bucks. Fans chanted “This is awesome!”

Fletcher entered against Hangman next. Excalibur announced Mercedes Mone vs. Riho would take place at All Out. Fletcher landed a leaping tombstone on Hangman for a two count at 19:00. Hangman tagged in Knight who overshot on a sunset flip, but then recovered and pulled him over for a two count. Knight then leveraged Fletcher down with a crucifix for a two count. He followed with a high dropkick. Nick held Knight’s leg. Speedball leaped onto Nick at ringside. Fletcher caught Speedball with a superkick. Knight gave Fletcher a DDT. He then climbed to the top rope and went for a UFO splash, but Fletcher lifted his knees.

Speedball and Knight set up a big reverse huracanrana on Fletcher in the corner. The Bucks superkicked Speedball and then Omega and Hangman. More chaos followed including a stuff tombstone piledriver by the Bucks and Alexander on Knight. Fletcher followed with a brainbuster for the three count.

WINNERS: The Bucks & Alexander & Fletcher in 22:00.

-Afterward, Callis’s crew attacked Hangman and Omega as the Bucks went after Jet Speed. Fletcher gave Hangman a brainbuster suplex onto a chair. Romero and Archer brought out a table. Fletcher jabbed Omega with a chair in his abdomen. Fletcher then gave Omega a branbuster off the ring apron through a table. Medical staff checked on Omega. Fletcher declared that Omega was dead. As they brought a stretcher out for Omega, the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: I wish they had promoted this match earlier in the show to set the stage. It just seems like a no-brainer to have Omega and Hangman interviewed backstage by Renee to talk about teaming together for the first time in so long and have them express their mission in this match. Also, Jet Speed are just being thrown into matches to do spots but aren’t being given any chance to show who they are and how they relate to each other as a team. The Bucks at a meet and greet was a fun touch to show their new non-glamorous lives as non-EVPs.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A solid two hours of AEW style entertainment. The 2300 Arena atmosphere still felt somewhat novel, but it did feel small-time. AEW assumes knowledge on so many things and underestimates how valuable it can be to let both well-informed and less-informed viewers know why this building is so historically significant. It’s implied, but not explained or shown. The All-Star Tag Match formula feels phoned in and too reliant on just filling 20-30 minutes with wrestlers doing moves before there’s an angle afterward. Now and then it’s fine, but AEW is leaning on it too much lately. If they told more a story going in with more promos beforehand, it’d be better.

HIGH POINT: There wasn’t really a single standout segment or performance. That’s not a dig, since there were a lot of good performances. I’ll say the opening Kidd-Darby brawl was the highpoint in terms of just being a wild opening scene with a popular babyface being resilient and innovative.

LOW POINT: Lack of follow up on what happened to Gabe Kidd after he was dragged away in a bodybag by Darby in a pick-up truck. It just felt like a stunt without consequence other than angering Moxley, I suppose.