FREE PODCAST 9/8 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Mitchell rank top stars of Raw era, plus Luna Vachon, Flair, Angle, Heyman, titles in TNA, SD (156 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Aug. 27 and 30, 2010.

On the Aug. 27, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops includes discussion with live callers on the deaths of Luna Vachon, Tony Borne, and 21-year-old wrestling student Jeremy Wood. Also, live calls on last night’s TNA Impact, Dixie Carter moving more into a character role on TV, the entire promotion now built around keeping Dixie interested, the confusing and silly and counter-productive Impact feuds with EV2.0 vs. Fortune vs. Sting & Nash vs. Hogan & Jarrett vs. TNA Title competitors, Reacting making things more confusing, the lack of emphasis on quests for championships and over-use of verbiage on “building the company up,” Paul Heyman’s role in the wrestler health issue of today from his time running ECW, Kurt Angle’s future in TNA or WWE, WWE wrestlers getting paid if they’re sent down to FCW, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed Magnus & Desmond Wolfe, the lack of value of any title in TNA, how insane the booking is in terms of titles, Smackdown tonight with a disagreeable Summerslam re-match & the Dolph Ziggler-Kofi Kingston feud, a big Nostalgia interview next week, Ric Flair’s interview on ESPN and where he is in TNA, plus much more.

On the Aug. 30, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and co-host PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell previewed Raw episode #900 and took live phone calls discussing the Top Stars of the Raw Era, starting with Steve Austin at #1, then discussed who falls in line after Austin. Where do Chris Jericho, Bret Hart, Vince McMahon, The Rock, John Cena, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H fit in? And, a TNA phone call at the end.

