WWE RAW RESULTS (9/8): Keller’s report on AJ Lee returns to Raw, Iyo-Vaquer contract signing for WrestlePalooza, Valkyria vs. Rodriguez, Styles vs. El Grande Americano

WWE RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 8, 2025

MILWAUKEE, WISC. AT FISERV FORUM

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,784 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,449. The arena has a capacity of 18,000 spectators when configured for concerts. (Last time in this venue on Nov. 15, 2024 it drew 10,690, so it’s down a bit.)

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show, shifting to Mondays to accommodate his college football schedule in the fall. They showed an aerial view of Milwaukee as he references success for the local football teams over the weekend.

-A three minute video package aired including the return of A.J. Lee on Smackdown on Friday.

-They cut to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch walking the back hall.

-They went into the arena as a drone flew over the fans. Tessitore said it was a loud and ruckus crowd.

-Jey Uso made his ring entrance.