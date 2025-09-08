WWE RAW PREVIEW (9/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, September 8, 2025

Where: Milwaukee, Wis. at Fiserv Forum

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,157 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,030. The arena has a capacity of 18,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez

AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano

AJ Lee returns to Raw

The Usos to respond after Jimmy stopped The Vision’s attack on Jey

Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer contract signing

Seth Rollins to appear

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (9/1): Keller’s report on Dominik vs. AJ Styles for IC Title, New Day & Waller vs. War Raiders & Penta, Pearce updates Women’s Title status, Perez & Rodriguez vs. Kairi & Asuka

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: John Cena’s final seven WWE dates