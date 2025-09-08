WWE RAW PREVIEW (9/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, September 8, 2025
Where: Milwaukee, Wis. at Fiserv Forum
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,157 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,030. The arena has a capacity of 18,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez
- AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano
- AJ Lee returns to Raw
- The Usos to respond after Jimmy stopped The Vision’s attack on Jey
- Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer contract signing
- Seth Rollins to appear
