WWE RAW PREVIEW (9/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

September 8, 2025

When: Monday, September 8, 2025

Where: Milwaukee, Wis. at Fiserv Forum

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,157 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,030. The arena has a capacity of 18,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez
  • AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano
  • AJ Lee returns to Raw
  • The Usos to respond after Jimmy stopped The Vision’s attack on Jey
  • Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer contract signing
  • Seth Rollins to appear

