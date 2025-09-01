WWE RAW RESULTS (9/1): Keller’s report on Dominik vs. AJ Styles for IC Title, New Day & Waller vs. War Raiders & Penta, Pearce updates Women’s Title status, Perez & Rodriguez vs. Kairi & Asuka

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 1, 2025

PARIS, FRANCE AT PARIS LA DEFENSE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of Paris and fans gathering outside the arena. Then they cut to cheering fans in the arena as Cole touted the size of the arena.

-A five minute recap aired of Clash in Paris.

-G.M. Adam Pearce approached C.M. Punk backstage. He said he knows what he’s doing there. He told him to wait inside. Punk said he’s find standing in the parking garage because there’s only one way for Seth Rollins to arrive. He assured Pearce he was find standing there.

-They showed the arrivals of A.J. Styles, The Kabuki Warriors, and Penta.

-Jey Uso’s ring entrance then aired. It started seven minutes into the show and he began talking in the ring nearly five minutes later. He said he wasn’t going to “run back” the entrance theme. He said he wanted to be standing there with the World Title belt, but instead he’s wrapped in medical tape. He wondered where he’d be if he had listened to Roman Reigns’s advice instead of trying to help him. He said one thing about him everyone knows is he puts family first so put ever put your hands on his family. He said Roman is “laid up in the hospital.” He called The Vision to the ring, stumbling over the names Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker (been there).

L.A. Knight came out instead to his theme. Knight said he believed in himself and that he would be World Champion. He said instead “I stand here a loser.” He said they both lost the match and Seth Rollins is still the World Champion. He said while some day Jey lives in his cousin’s shadow, Seth damn sure lives in the shadow of his wife.

Knight said Jey spoiled the chance to pin Seth multiple times. “You don’t understand,” he said. He said he is sick and tired of being left lying and not being World Champion. He said if he’s having a tough time understanding, he can get him up to speed real quick. He stepped into Jey’s space. Jey asked him, “What’s up?” At that point, Bronson Reed’s music layed and he walked out with Bron Breakker.

Knight asked if they can rub enough brain cells together to put a coherent sentence together. Breakker said he’s already beaten him twice, so he has enough brain cells to beat him. He said what everyone should be focused on his Paul Heyman’s well-being. He said Roman put him there. Fans sang “Roman Reigns.” Breakker said Breakker is in the hospital because they put him there. Breakker said they’re dogs off a leash because Heyman isn’t there to tell them what not to do. He said they can put Knight and Jey in the hospital next to them.

Reed said, “Before I get to you two goons, Paris, France, acknowledge your Tribal Thief.” Fans chanted something at huim in French that got bleeped. He bragged that took out Roman because Seth’s vision doesn’t include him. He told Jey and Knight that they are next.

Breakker said Jey and Breakker are clearly at 100 percent tonight, so he suggested a tag match. Reed said if they’re too banged up or don’t have the balls, then they might pass. Knight said he and Jey can deal with their issues another time, since he’s up for taking the Greasy Warhog and the Cross-eyed Halfwit. Jey said he’s on board for that. Knight led the crowd in shouting “Yeah!” and Jey led the crowd in shouting “Yeet!”

(Keller’s Analysis: It was novel to see Breakker carry a talking segment without Seth or Heyman present. He did alright. I still contend Paul Levesque is booking too many situations where babyfaces are bickering.)

-They went to Cole and Wade Barrett at ringside. Barrett questioned Knight and Jey agreeing to that tag match. Cole said there were over 23,000 in attendance for Raw. Barrett said, “Let’s end the tour in style.” They threw to the French announce team. Cole then said they had breaking news fro those who live in France. He said starting in January, Raw will air live on Netflix.

Cole commented on clips of Rhea Ripley pinning Roxanne Perez last week on Raw followed by Iyo Sky running out to stop a post-match double-team with Perez and Raquel. Then they showed backstage drama afterward with Asuka upset at Kairi.

-Backstage, Iyo Sky approached the Kabuki Warriors. She apologized to them about last week. Asuka said it’s okay and they’re family. They had a brief group hug. Asuka said they’ll take care of Judgment Day for he. Asuka said, “Unlike Rhea, we don’t need help.” Sky said she wanted to say something about Ripley, but Asuka cut her off and said, “No one is ready for Kabuki Warriors.” Asuka left. Kairi assured Sky everything would be okay. Asuka called for her. Cole called that “the strangest thing.”

-Perez and Rodriguez made their entrance. [c]

(1) THE KABUKI WARRIORS (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. ROXANNE PEREZ & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ

Cole hyped WrestlePalooza on ESPN two weeks from Saturday. The bell rang 30 minutes into the hour. Perez and Rodriguez took control against Kairi at 4:00 as they cut to a break. [c/db]

Kairi tagged in Asuka at 8:30. She rallied with her rapid-fire strikes. Barrett called them “unblockable from unfeasible angles.” Asuka applied an armbar on Perez, but Rodriguez broke it up with an elbowdrop. The heel duo took over. Kair blocked a Tajana Bomb attempt and they tumbled to ringside. Meanwhile, Asuka put Perez in an Asuka Lock. Perez leveraged Asuka’s shoulders down, so she released the hold. Kairi landed an Insane Elbow on Rodriquez at ringside. Asuka countered a Pop Rocks in the ring and went for a spinning wheel kick. That was clunky. She shifted into another Asuka Lock and Perez tapped out.

WINNERS: Kabuki Warriors in 12:00.

-Pearce said two roster members are owed title matches – the women who won the battle royal at Revolution, Stephanie Vaquer, and the woman who was already scheduled for a rematch, Iyo Sky. He said it’ll take place at WrestlePalooza.

