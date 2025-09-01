John Cena discusses reasons for his face turn ahead of Summerslam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena discussed the reasons for his face turn prior to SummerSlam when asked by Big E on the WWE Clash in Paris post-show why fans were now seeing the “old” Cena. Cena said it was time to stop fighting the tide when it came to the fans positive reaction to him even though he was a heel.

“You also have to listen to the audience,” said Cena. “It got to a point where, Cena vs. Randy, you start hearing this,” he said in regards to the fans cheering for him loudly in the arena during his appearance on the post-show panel. “Cena vs. Punk in Saudi, you start hearing the noise. Cena-Cody WrestleMania, Cena-Cody SummerSlam, it changes. Sometimes, you can make bold and brave new moves, but going against this body of energy is a losing battle. So sometimes, you just gotta listen and pivot, change course.”