AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (8/30): Garcia challenges Moxley; a new direction for Hologram, Triangle of Madness stands tall in the main event

To help you navigate, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. Each review includes a historical tidbit and a final grade. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode.

HITS

DANIEL GARCIA NEW DIRECTION

Danny Garcia displayed confidence with crisp, aggressive moves and sharper timing. Jon Moxley quietly advised him before the match, hinting at a strategy. Fans wanted more depth from Garcia, and this exchange suggests real character growth. Garcia challenging Moxley to a Collision rematch plants the seed of something big coming for Garcia

MAIN EVENT

The main event delivered on intensity and story progression, showcasing AEW’s renewed commitment to its women’s division. The chaotic finish, combined with the post-match brawl, didn’t just add heat, it also hinted at something much bigger. With multiple alliances forming and tensions escalating, AEW could be planting seeds for the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts match. If that’s the destination, this layered storytelling and faction-based build is exactly the kind of long-term planning fans have been asking for.

ALEX WINDSOR PROMO

Alex Windsor delivered a straightforward, incisive, and confident post-match promo, eschewing theatrics in favor of substance. By focusing on the women’s roster without clichés, she gave the segment more impact.

JAMIE HAYTER AND THEKLA BRAWL

This segment delivered an effective dose of mayhem. Both women unleashed a series of powerful strikes and takedowns, eliciting strong crowd reactions with each sequence. The content maintained genuine energy and physicality. This approach enhanced the women’s division by presenting both as strong, unpredictable threats.

CLONE HOLOGRAM

A new luchador, Clon (Clone Hologram) debuted as a dark counterpart to Hologram. The Conglomeration activated the clone. The original Hologram – a masked Mexican wrestler from CMLL, also known as Aramis – is now portrayed as more destructive.

Hologram’s role quickly expanded here, hinting at a coming feud. AEW rarely features him beyond wins, so this suggests a change. Fans enjoy surprises, and Collision added a clever twist to the mid-card story.

FTR HEAT

FTR is at its best when there’s real tension, which makes this feud with Christian Cage & Adam Copeland effective. For tag programs, physicality and promos must feel authentic. The final showdown carries weight because the storyline has heat without dragging. AEW embraces direct, high-stakes wrestling that makes FTR compelling. This could be one of Collision’s best plotlines if it lands successfully.

MISSES

No misses this week.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 6

MISSES: 0

FINAL THOUGHTS

This week’s Collision focused on moving pieces forward rather than chasing five-star masterpieces. Each segment had a purpose, ranging from changes in the women’s roster to the FTR conflict with C&C to set up the coming weeks. AEW strategically stacked storylines. It wasn’t the most visually striking Collision, but one of the best for story progression.

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 1999, The Rock and Mankind, often known as “The Rock’ n Sock Connection,” won the WWF Tag Team Titles on Raw after defeating The Big Show & The Undertaker.

