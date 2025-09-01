WWE RAW PREVIEW (9/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, September 1, 2025 – Special start time of 2pm ET

Where: Paris, France at París La Défense Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that ??? tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for ???. The arena has a capacity of 45,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles – Men’s Intercontinental Championship

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) & Grayson Waller vs. The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) & Penta

Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez)

Roman Reigns medical update

Adam Pearce to address Women’s World Championship

