WWE RAW RESULTS (8/25): Keller’s report on Reigns show-opening promo, Nikki Bella calls out Lynch, LA Knight vs. Breakker, Ripley vs. Perez, Penta vs. Kingston

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

AUGUST 25, 2025

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND AT BP PULSE LIVE

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,887 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,963. The arena has a capacity of 15,685 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch contributor Kurt Cadet to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/4gwhyn6vg8

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package of what happened last week with Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker in the main event ending with L.A. Knight, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns getting involved.

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed aerial views of Birmingham, England. Then they showed Knight arriving as Cole noted he’s one of the no. 1 contenders to the WWE Title. He said he will face Breakker later. Then they showed Rhea Ripley arriving and Cole plugged her match against Roxanne Perez. Then they showed Nikki Bella arriving with plans to call out Becky Lynch.

-They cut to the arena as Cole said it was a packed sold out crowd.

-Roman Reigns’s music played and he made his entrance. Fans sang Roman’s name and chanted “OTC.” This went on a while. “I imagine we could do this all night, but let’s get to it,” he said, ten minutes into the show. He asked Birmingham to acknowledge him. An “OTC!” chant broke out. He said it feels like old times. He said he has big plans tonight and big plans for next year. He said if he’s going to be real, he has to be honest with himself, also. “You acknowledge me, but there’s something I just acknowledge myself if I’m going to move forward.” He said it’s not old times anymore and he’s not the same guy as he used to be. Fans chanted, “Yes you are!” Reigns added, “Maybe I can be.” He said Cody Rhodes predicted it a year and a half ago. Fans booed. Reigns paused and said, “Interesting.”

Reigns then brought up The Vision. He said they followed through on the things Cody said and took everything from him. Fans sloppily chanted a couple things including “F— you, Seth Rollins!” He said he’s felt that way for a long time. He said he doesn’t have the Bloodline anymore.

He said he’s extremely proud of Jey Uso. He said anyone questioning him being in the Fatal Four-way match in Paris is “just wrong.” He said Jey won their match and scored the pinfall and he has the rematch clause, so he’s the one who should be fighitng for the championship. He said his time will come.

He said they took The Bloodline, The Wiseman, and the titles. He said they had to find something to take from me, “which brings me to Bronson Reed.” Fans booed. “I feel the same,” said Reigns. Paul Heyman then interrupted. “Ladies and gentlemen,” Heyman said as he walked out with Reed who had two pairs of sneakers hanging over his shoulders.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

Penta vs. Kofi Kingston

Roman Reigns to kick off the show

Nikki Bella to call out Becky Lynch