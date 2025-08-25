News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 8/25 – Greg Parks Outloud! How WWE's insistence on forcing "moments" has hurt their storylines and takes away from the basic premise of professional wrestling (23 min.)

August 25, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show looks at WWE, and to a lesser extent AEW, and how the focus on “moments” in storyline hurts the idea of wins and losses mattering, as well as a few examples of the problematic nature of chasing the “moment.”

