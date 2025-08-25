VIP PODCAST 8/25 – Greg Parks Outloud! How WWE’s insistence on forcing “moments” has hurt their storylines and takes away from the basic premise of professional wrestling (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show looks at WWE, and to a lesser extent AEW, and how the focus on “moments” in storyline hurts the idea of wins and losses mattering, as well as a few examples of the problematic nature of chasing the “moment.”

