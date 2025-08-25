WWE RAW PREVIEW (8/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, August 25, 2025 – Special start time of 3pm ET

Where: Birmingham, England at bp pulse LIVE

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,887 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,963. The arena has a capacity of 15,685 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

Penta vs. Kofi Kingston

Roman Reigns to kick off the show

Nikki Bella to call out Becky Lynch

