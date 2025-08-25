FREE PODCAST 8/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Cadet: Reigns’s show-opening promo, Bayley’s inner-voices, Jey superkicking Punk (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet to discuss the August 25 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including Roman Reigns’s show-opening promo, Bronson Reed rising to the occasion, the continued lack of depth to the Paul Heyman-Seth Rollins dynamic, Jey Uso taking Roman’s advice and deciding to superkick C.M. Punk, Becky Lynch-Nikki Cross, The Judgment Day drama, and much more with chat interaction throughout.
