FREE PODCAST 8/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Dynamite bringing fans back, WWE’s Thunderdome innovation, Summerslam, Takeover, Velveteen, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-20-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They talked AEW Dynamite bringing fans back to Daly’s Place, WWE Thunderdome, the Velveteen Dream return and Triple H’s explanation regarding the controversy, a Summerslam preview with predictions, fun speculation on what will happen that “we never saw coming,” an NXT Takeover preview, thoughts on NXT’s presentation last night without Dynamite as competition, first reaction to the viewership, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO