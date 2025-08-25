VIP PODCAST 8/25 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Clash in Paris hype, Breakker vs. Knight headlines, Becky and Nikki interact, Reigns gets cheered, Jey takes Reigns’s advice (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 25 edition of WWE Raw featuring Clash in Paris hype, Bron Breakker vs. L.A. Knight headlines, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella interact, Roman Reigns gets cheered as he interacts with Paul Heyman, Jey Uso takes Reigns’s advice which prompts him to super kick C.M. Punk, Finn Balor vs. A.J. Styles, and more.

