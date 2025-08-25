FREE PODCAST 8/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-23-2015) WWE Summerslam PPV post-show talking Lesnar-Undertaker rematch, Rollins-Cena, Ambrose & Reigns vs. Wyatts, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (8-23-2015) to PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks with the Summerslam post-game show including a full run-through of the card, Twitter and email questions, and more discussions on the Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar rematch, John Cena vs. Seth Rollins, and more.
