VIP PODCAST 8/25 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-9-2007): Jonny Fairplay guest, Pac Man fever in TNA, McMahon news, Rikishi, Listener Mail, more (36 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Aug. 9, 2007 featuring McNeill discussing these topics:
- Vince McMahon’s fatherhood news
- Jonny Fairplay drops by to talk about his new reality series
- Pac Man fever grips TNA
- Listener Mail features questions about Big Daddy V, Conan O’Brien and Liza Minelli plus Pat giving dating advice
- The Naturals headline the Indy Lineup of the Week
- The latest on Rikishi
- A preview of all the WWE, TNA, and ROH action going down over the next seven days
