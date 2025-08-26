News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 8/25 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-9-2007): Jonny Fairplay guest, Pac Man fever in TNA, McMahon news, Rikishi, Listener Mail, more (36 min.)

August 26, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Aug. 9, 2007 featuring McNeill discussing these topics:

  • Vince McMahon’s fatherhood news
  • Jonny Fairplay drops by to talk about his new reality series
  • Pac Man fever grips TNA
  • Listener Mail features questions about Big Daddy V, Conan O’Brien and Liza Minelli plus Pat giving dating advice
  • The Naturals headline the Indy Lineup of the Week
  • The latest on Rikishi
  • A preview of all the WWE, TNA, and ROH action going down over the next seven days

