VIP PODCAST 8/25 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-9-2007): Jonny Fairplay guest, Pac Man fever in TNA, McMahon news, Rikishi, Listener Mail, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Aug. 9, 2007 featuring McNeill discussing these topics:

Vince McMahon’s fatherhood news

Jonny Fairplay drops by to talk about his new reality series

Pac Man fever grips TNA

Listener Mail features questions about Big Daddy V, Conan O’Brien and Liza Minelli plus Pat giving dating advice

The Naturals headline the Indy Lineup of the Week

The latest on Rikishi

A preview of all the WWE, TNA, and ROH action going down over the next seven days

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com