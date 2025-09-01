VIP PODCAST 9/1 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Career profile of “The Phoenix” Jody Fleisch, plus recent recommendations from CMLL, Noah, and DDT (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is dusting off the “Don’t You Forget About Me” series for its third edition in 2025. This time, the spotlight is shining on “The Phoenix” Jody Fleisch – one of the most innovative and spectacular junior heavyweights in the world during the early 2000s. We look at his breakthrough bouts in the U.S. during the summer of ’02, his importance to the UK scene, and his lesser known work in Japan for Michinoku Pro, where he mixed it up with some of the greatest of all time. It wasn’t just his high flying that made Jody special, and Alan examines everything else he brought to the table and looks back at how impactful Fleisch was to a new wave of wrestling fans at the time. All of that, plus we finish with some recent recommendations from 2025 featuring a big DDT title match, CMLL catch-up, and a couple of slugfests in NOAH. Check it out!

