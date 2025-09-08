Wardlow to miss in-ring time after suffering torn pectoral muscle, details on how it happened and what was planned for him

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wardlow will miss extended ring time after suffering an injury, suspected to be a torn pectoral muscle, according to Fightful. PWTorch has since confirmed the injury and the belief within AEW is that he will require surgery to repair it.

He returned at the Aug. 23 Forbidden Door PPV event. He attacked Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana and revealed he was part of the Don Callis Family. PWTorch has learned that the injury is believed to have occurred when he clotheslined Prince Nana during his attack on Nana and Swerve.

A torn pectoral muscle can require surgery and sideline someone 5-8 months. Torn pecs are more common in wrestling among those who carry a lot of muscle mass. The injury can happen even when doing heavy weight lifting.

PWTorch is told that Wardlow was in for a big push, including an AEW World Title match with “Hangman” Page later this year, so this will force Tony Khan to shuffle plans within the Don Callis Family, which had targeted “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW World Title. Wardlow was among those present for a segment on the Aug. 27 Dynamite where he targeted Hangman. It’s possible this will delay Konosuke Takeshita breaking from the group, which seems to be where things were pointed.

Wardlow had just returned after being out for an extended period with a knee injury in April 2024.