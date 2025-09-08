News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 9/8 – Greg Parks Outloud! Reviewing the first Real American Freestyle show, brainchild of Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff; how did the first event come across to this novice freestyle wrestling viewer? (27 min.)

September 8, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show looks at the debut episode of Real American Freestyle, the brainchild of Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff. How much pro wrestling influence was on the show? Can it be a successful venture long-term?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025