FREE PODCAST 9/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Weigle: AJ Lee’s return promo, Jey attacking Knight, Bayley’s inner-voice, Nikki compared to AJ Lee, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Paul Weigle to discuss the Sep. 8 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including A.J. Lee’s return promo holding court with fans who chant “Therapy! Therapy!” When she talks about her journey. Also, Jey Uso attacking L.A. Knight, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on their own, Bayley’s inner-voice gimmick and how they almost got it right tonight, Nikki Bella’s return compared to A.J. Lee, and much more.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.