20 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (8/29/2005): Cena turns his back to Kurt Angle and tells him to take him from behind, Shawn Michaels on Carlito’s Cabana, plus Edge, Hardy, Ashley

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

AUGUST 29, 2005

TAMPA, FLA.

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

-The show opened with clips of last week’s top angle where Chris Jericho was fired after losing to John Cena, and Kurt Angle attacked Cena after the match.

-After the Raw opening and the pyro, Jim Ross introduced the show.

-Carlito’s Cabana: Carlito Cool walked to the ring and celebrated the end of the Highlight Reel. “That’s cool!” he said, laughing. Shawn Michaels was introduced as his guest. Coach asked if he was supposed to be excited about Michaels coming out. Ross said Michaels is one of the two greatest in-ring performers he’s ever laid his eyes on. I wonder if the other person is officially assumed to be Triple H, or if Triple H allows references to both Michaels and Ric Flair as being better performers than him? When Carlito said he admires Michaels, Michaels said, “I’d like to think there is a lot to admire about the Heartbreak Kid.”

Carlito interrupted him and told him that things he’s done have paved the way for guys like Carlito. “The things you’ve accomplished have allowed Carlito accomplish everything he has accomplished in such a little time. But now isn’t it ironic that you’re a guest on my Cabana? Here you are, the great HBK, standing in awe of Carlito because I’m the Intercontinental Champion. You see, I looked up to you, and now you look up to Carlito.” Michaels called him an egomaniac and asked Carlito to be a little sympathetic of what he’s been through the past month. “I can’t handle any more ego, if you know what I mean,” Michaels said. He asked him how long ago he won the title.

The fans broke into a chant of “Hogan, Hogan” (it is his hometown, after all). Ross acknowledged it. Then Michaels stopped, look at the crowd, and said, “Until he needs another payoff, he ain’t comin’ back.” Michaels, unflustered, turned back to Carlito and said the reason nobody is talking about his matches is because he hasn’t had any worth speaking of. “It isn’t the title that makes the man, it’s the man who makes the title,” he said. “So I just want to know when was the last time you even defended the Intercontinental Championship?” Carlito stammered and said it doesn’t matter; what does matter is that no one has the cahones to challenge him. He said even Ric Flair backed down from Carlito. “You see, Shawn, guys like you need to learn there’s a pecking order around here – a ladder, so to speak. He indicated Michaels is very low in the pecking order with his hands. Carlito then introduced his second guest.

Chris Masters walked out to the ring. Michaels said after 20 years he should know better than to get himself in these situation. He then took preemptive strikes against Master and Carlito. He was soon double-teamed, though, which prompted Flair to run to the ring for the save with a series of chops. Masters and Carlito bailed out; Michaels and Flair strutted and danced together.

-Ross and Lawler plugged that Edge would face Matt Hardy in a street fight later on Raw.

—Q2—

[Commercial Break]

1 — BIG SHOW vs. MADISON & BUCK QUARTERMAIN

Ross touted the sheer size of Big Show, talking about his ring size and shoe size. It was almost as if they were reintroducing Show to fans. “How bad can this man be!? How bad can he be?” asked Ross. Show ended the match with a double chokeslam on both men at once. Snitsky attacked Show after the match with a ring bell, taking him down his knees and then flat on his face. Ross asked if he knew what he just did. Coach said Snitsky is psycho.

WINNER: Show at 2:36.

STAR RATING: 1/4*

-They again plugged Hardy vs. Edge. Will Hardy get some mic time to set the stage and explain his stance on what happened at Summerslam? Or is this the latest week where Hardy is emasculated by WWE?

[Commercial Break]

-Torrie Wilson and Candice Michelle. Candice climbed between Torrie’s legs while entering the ring. Lawler said, “I’m just glad they’re here.” Ross said, “I can see that.” Where was Ross looking, exactly? Torrie and Michelle apologized for their “overwhelming” welcome to Ashley last week. “We feel really bad how we came across,” said Torrie. “Will you come out here and show us how sorry we really are?” Ashley stepped out.

Ross called Ashley a tomboy. Michelle apologized to Ashley’s face. Ashley said after last week, she’s a little skeptical. “But if you guys are serious, I guess I’ll accept” Michelle said they figured out a way to make it up to her. Torrie said they pulled a few strings and got permission from the G.M. for her to have her very first match tonight right here in Tampa. They mockingly said she could do her monkey flip during her match. Ashley asked which of the two she was facing. Michelle said she was facing Victoria. Victoria came out. Ashley shoved Torrie and Michelle to the mat. Ashley then met Victoria outside the ring.

—Q3—

2 — VICTORIA vs. ASHLEY

Victoria took control right away and defeated Ashley with the Widow’s Peak in just second.

WINNER: Victoria in 0:30.

STAR RATING: n/a

[Commercial Break]

-A vignette aired with Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade reenforcing their backwoods angle. They predicted they’ll be the next World Tag Team Champions.

-Alber Bridge, the band that does Edge’s intro song, was sitting around playing a song with the opening lyric, “Stuck in the middle on borrowed time,” an apparent reference to Matt Hardy’s future. Todd Grisham ran up to them to conduct an interview He asked where Lita was. Edge said she’s running an errand for him. He said he is going to take the final breath out of him and send him back to small town indy shows that mean nothing.

-They cut to footage of Hardy pacing backstage. Lita approached Matt flirtatiously. She said she spent a long time warming Edge up for the match, so he better be ready. “Let me ask you a question,” she said. “How does it feel to know that you will never, ever experience this again,” as she took off her jacket and revealed 90 percent of her breasts. She called Matt pathetic and told him to go to hell. Matt dropped his head, then looked at her in a creepy way. After a pause, he said, “Go to hell? Oh, I’m going to hell, but I’m not going alone. I’m taking Edge with me.” Ross said, “Edge and Matt Harry, a street fight, a slobberknocker, and it’s next!”

[Commercial Break]

—Q4—

-They showed Flair beaten up and bloodied in a corner of the hallway drenched in blood from head to toe. Shawn Michaels ran up to check on his condition.

3 — MATT HARDY vs. EDGE (w/Lita)

Ross said this would get ugly in a hurry due to a deep-seeded personal rivalry. They opened exchanging punches. They brawled into the crowd in the opening minute. Hardy tossed Edge back to the ringside area. Ross reminded viewers that their first singles match ended when the ref stopped the match due to excessive bleeding by Hardy and his inability to continue. Hardy pulled a ladder out from under the ring. Edge slidekicked it into him. Then they cut to a break.

[Commercial Break]

-They both climbed the ladder. Hardy headbutted Edge to the mat, then dove off of the second to top rung with a legdrop for a near fall. Hardy grabbed a chair from ringside. Edge, though, surprised Hardy with a kendo stick. Edge set up a huge chairshot, but Hardy counterstruck with a leg sweep. Edge then flapjacked Hardy face-first into the ladder. The ladder didn’t break. “The folks at Home Depot must be proud tonight,” said Rosa. Edge nailed Hardy with a trash can lid. After several more shots, the ref asked Hardy if he could continue. Edge gave him another boot to the face. The ref was about to stop the match, but Hardy told him, “No! No!” The fans chanted “Let’s Go Hardy!” Edge put Hardy’s head between the ring and the steps and kicked the steps, but Hardy pulled out just before impact.

—Q5—

Hardy made a comeback, but Lita hit Hardy with the Money in the Bank Briefcase. Hardy turned toward Lita. Edge hit Hardy from behind at 13:45. They continued to brawl at ringside. Hardy went for a moonsault on Edge who was lying on a ladder. Edge moved. Hardy landed hard on the ladder. Hardy had a small cut on his forehead. Edge hit Hardy with a trash can. Hardy began swinging into the air wildly. Edge beat Hardy up the ramp to the stage. Lita followed closely behind. Hardy reversed Edge into the wall. Hardy then saw Lita and grabbed her by her hair. He set her up for a powerbomb.

Edge hit Hardy from behind and picked him up for slam off the stage. Hardy escaped. Hardy then set up a Twist of Fate on Edge. Edge escaped. Edge then charged at Hardy with a spear. Hardy side-stepped it. Hardy then slammed Edge off the stage and went with him. Both landed on a set of cables and electronics below. The ref called for someone to turn the power off. EMTs arrived to check on them with neck braces in hand. The crowd chanted “Hardy, Hardy.” Lita watched with concern. The EMTs indelicately put Hardy into the neck brace. Eric Bischoff arrived with a look of concern. They eventually cut to a break.

WINNER: No decision.

STAR RATING: ***1/2 — Strong grudge match brawl. The non-decisive finish didn’t take away from the match since it’s early in the feud and they played it up well.

[Commercial Break]

-They showed Edge and Hardy in neck braces being helped out by EMTs during the break. Edge looked terrified and said, “My neck. My neck.” EMTs asked if he could move his toes. He didn’t answer. Ross was soft-spoken. Lawler said, “I’ll tell you something, J.R. It’s bad. Edge was all the way through to the floor.” They replayed the bump off the stage from a couple more angles. It looked pretty devastating, actually, even though they landed largely on rubber cables. Edge ended up landing with his feet over his head.

[Commercial Break]

-John Cena walked out to the ring and began, “I’m fired up tonight!” He said his haircut is too cheap, gas is too expensive. He said last week he got beat up by a red, white, and blue Tasmanian Devil. He said that’s the bad news. He said the good news is he just saved a bunch of money on his car insurance. He then said, “And the great news is, after last week, the champ is still here!” The crowd laughed at Cena’s one-liners, but they seemed hesitant to go completely nuts for him. Cena said he’s never backed down from a fight in his life, so if Angle “wants some, come get some.”

Angle’s music began and out walked Angle. “I must’ve damaged your brain more than I thought last week,” said Angle. “You’re calling ME out? You don’t want none of this.” He went to a clip of Angle beating up Cena last week. Angle then cut a promo, reminding Cena of his credentials including making Shawn Michaels tap out at WrestleMania and winning an Olympic Gold Medal. Cena feigned being impressed and intimidated, then said despite that resume, he was still calling him out. Angle made his way toward the ring, but then backed down. The crowd taunted Angle so much that Angle made his way to the ring after all. He climbed onto the ring apron, but then backed down.

Cena smiled and grabbed the mic. “I’m sorry, I forgot,” he said. “I know that you like to hit guys from behind. Hey, shame on you. Shame, shame. Nobody’s judging.” He then turned around and offered Angle his ass. “You can do what you want. Nobody’s watching us,” he said. Angle then charged to the ring and took Cena down. He applied the Anklelock. Cena fought out of it quickly and kicked Angle to ringside. Angle threw a small fit. The refs then held Angle back from re-entering the ring. Cena’s music played as Angle yapped and walked backwards.

—Q7—

[Commercial Break]

4 — ROSEY (w/Hurricane) vs. TYSON TOMKO

“Stand back, there’s a Hurricane coming through,” began Rosey’s entrance music. Leave it to WWE to not even think of maybe skipping that preamble this week. Lawler then said, “Haven’t we had enough hurricanes?” I thought of putting at the top of my report a question of whether WWE would try to exploit or tastelessly refer to the Hurricane, but decided it wasn’t even worth asking because they had to know better. Not that this was terrible, but it was another example of the Wrestling Bubble the decision-makers live in. It just was unnecessary to even allude to it flippantly like that. Anyway, Tomko won quickly by KO when he caught Rosey with a kick as Rosey dove off the ropes at him. The stopped the match and then Tomko celebrated like he won a Gold Medal. Strange match.

WINNER: Tomko

STAR RATING: 1/4*

-Ross, Lawler, and Coach were shown on camera. Ross said he assumed Flair was attacked by Masters and Carlito earlier. They went to a clip of the opening segment angle with Michaels, Masters, Carlito, and Flair. Statistics show that around 20 percent of the Raw audience on any given week watching at this point didn’t see the opening quarter hour. Ross said it was now official that Michaels would wrestle both Masters & Carlito on his own since Flair could not wrestle. With all of the tricks Flair has played on his supposed friends over the years, including recently Batista, the announcers should have raised the possibility that Flair faked the attack to back out of the match.

[Commercial Break]

—Q8—

5 — SHAWN MICHAELS vs. CARLITO & CHRIS MASTERS

Michaels’s ring entrance began at 10:43 p.m. ET, much earlier than usual for the Raw main event, which indicates they’re either going really long in this match or they have a major angle scheduled right afterward. The match is brought to us by “Snickers: It’s Only Satisfying If You Eat It.” Is there a website out there I haven’t heard of that describes how Snickers bars can be satisfying without eating them? And what does that website, if it exists, actually suggest? During Masters’s entrance, Ross said the Master Lock Challenge between Michaels and Masters would take place next week. The match began with Michaels against Carlito. Masters tagged in at 2:00. With help from Carlito, Masters took over control. Michaels eventually made a comeback at 7:30 and backdropped both Carlito and Masters over the top rope to the floor.

[Commercial Break]

Ross said Flair had been brought to a local medical facility, leaving Michaels to fight alone. Michaels again found himself on the defense for several minutes after the break. At 17:30 Masters signalled for the Master Lock. Michaels escaped and punched and chopped Masters, then DDT’d him. Flair returned to the ring to save the day, with his head wrapped in white bandages. He strutted and whooo’d. “He’s squared the game!” said Ross. Flair set up Masters for a figure-four, but Carlito low-blowed Flair. Michaels knocked Carlito off the ring apron, then sling-shot himself onto Carlito. Masters then put Flair in the Master Lock. The ref eventually called for the bell. Michaels returned to the ring to check on Flair as the show ended.

WINNERS: Carlito & Masters at 20:15.

STAR RATING: *3/4 — Not particularly exciting most of the time. It was built in a logical fashion, but the offense by Carlito and Masters was too basic and the whole structure of the match was too drawn out.

Editor’s Note: Best wishes go out to Torch correspondent Mallory Mahling who emailed earlier to say that Hurricane Katrina was scheduled to hit her part of Alabama tonight, which would likely mean she would miss Raw due to a power outage. As of last word shortly before Raw, she said if she had power, she’s be covering Raw. She has not posted her “virtual time” report as usual, so it’s likely the tropical storm is hitting her area hard this evening.