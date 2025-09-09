News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/9 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (9-7-2020) Drew torments Adam Pearce, Raw Underground with KO vs. Aleister, Cedric turns, Dom vs. Murphy (133 min.)

September 9, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (9-7-2020), PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn and PWTorch Dailycast host Tom Stoup to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw including Retribution speaks, Cedric Alexander turns, Dominik vs. Murphy, Cesaro & Nakamura show up and issue a challenge, Drew McIntyre torments Adam Pearce and kicks Randy Orton, Raw Underground with Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black, and more with live callers. Then in the VIP-Exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Tom read and respond to Mailbag topics from Raw.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025