FREE PODCAST 9/9 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (9-7-2020) Drew torments Adam Pearce, Raw Underground with KO vs. Aleister, Cedric turns, Dom vs. Murphy (133 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (9-7-2020), PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn and PWTorch Dailycast host Tom Stoup to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw including Retribution speaks, Cedric Alexander turns, Dominik vs. Murphy, Cesaro & Nakamura show up and issue a challenge, Drew McIntyre torments Adam Pearce and kicks Randy Orton, Raw Underground with Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black, and more with live callers. Then in the VIP-Exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Tom read and respond to Mailbag topics from Raw.

