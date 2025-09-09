VIP PODCAST 9/9 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Stream revolution, AEW PPVs hit HBO Max All Out schedule shake-up, time change announced (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:00 Introduction and Show Overview

04:56 WWE vs AEW: Scheduling and Strategy

18:00 WWE Creative Critique

40:44 AEW Collision Review

01:16:24 Main Event: Takeshita vs. Briscoe

01:21:45 All Out Card Preview and Final Thoughts

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com