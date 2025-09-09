News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 9/9 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Stream revolution, AEW PPVs hit HBO Max All Out schedule shake-up, time change announced (91 min.)

September 9, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and Show Overview
  • 04:56 WWE vs AEW: Scheduling and Strategy
  • 18:00 WWE Creative Critique
  • 40:44 AEW Collision Review
  • 01:16:24 Main Event: Takeshita vs. Briscoe
  • 01:21:45 All Out Card Preview and Final Thoughts

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025