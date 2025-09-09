VIP PODCAST 9/9 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Stream revolution, AEW PPVs hit HBO Max All Out schedule shake-up, time change announced (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:00 Introduction and Show Overview
- 04:56 WWE vs AEW: Scheduling and Strategy
- 18:00 WWE Creative Critique
- 40:44 AEW Collision Review
- 01:16:24 Main Event: Takeshita vs. Briscoe
- 01:21:45 All Out Card Preview and Final Thoughts
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.