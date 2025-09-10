FREE PODCAST 9/9 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss AJ Lee’s big impact on her return, Jey-Knight-Jimmy, Wardlow injury, Danielson on commentary (111 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • The impact of A.J. Lee’s return
  • The Jey Uso-Jimmy Uso-L.A. Knight angle
  • Triple H’s comments on vacation and home time compared to Nick Khan
  • Cody Rhodes at WrestlePalooza
  • The unfortunate timing of another Wardlow injury and details what got derailed
  • A look at this week’s Dynamite advertised line-up in response to last week’s alarmingly low viewership
  • Is the 2300 Arena residency hurting AEW’s image as a major league
  • Thoughts on Bryan Danielson being added to the AEW Dynamite broadcast team
  • Some TNA talk after Wade attended two nights of Impact tapings

IN THE VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

  • What’s up with Stephanie Vaquer?
  • Could Gabe Kidd take over Death Riders for Jon Moxley and then Moxley could turn back babyface to fill out the weakened babyface depth chart?
  • Hook’s future as a heel and what’s his upside
  • The Vision as the name for the faction.
  • Seth Rollins’ fake knee injury and trying to work his colleagues about it.
  • Will Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone lose her title first?
  • John Cena’s meta and crowd-centric promos

