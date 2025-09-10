FREE PODCAST 9/9 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss AJ Lee’s big impact on her return, Jey-Knight-Jimmy, Wardlow injury, Danielson on commentary (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

The impact of A.J. Lee’s return

The Jey Uso-Jimmy Uso-L.A. Knight angle

Triple H’s comments on vacation and home time compared to Nick Khan

Cody Rhodes at WrestlePalooza

The unfortunate timing of another Wardlow injury and details what got derailed

A look at this week’s Dynamite advertised line-up in response to last week’s alarmingly low viewership

Is the 2300 Arena residency hurting AEW’s image as a major league

Thoughts on Bryan Danielson being added to the AEW Dynamite broadcast team

Some TNA talk after Wade attended two nights of Impact tapings

IN THE VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

What’s up with Stephanie Vaquer?

Could Gabe Kidd take over Death Riders for Jon Moxley and then Moxley could turn back babyface to fill out the weakened babyface depth chart?

Hook’s future as a heel and what’s his upside

The Vision as the name for the faction.

Seth Rollins’ fake knee injury and trying to work his colleagues about it.

Will Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone lose her title first?

John Cena’s meta and crowd-centric promos

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com