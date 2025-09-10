AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (9/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at 2300 Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 916 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 916. The arena has a capacity of 1,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Josh Alexander – Grudge match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue – Philly Street Fight

Mercedes Moné & Emi Sakura vs. Alex Windsor & Riho

Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet

