FREE PODCAST 9/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lansdell: Garcia joins Death Riders, is it too soon for Fletcher-Hangman, Staples, Cash Prizes, more (127 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss the Sept. 10 edition of AEW Dynamite including a lot of developments for All Out including “Hangman” Page vs. Kyle Fletcher becoming official for the AEW World Title. Also, analysis of Daniel Garcia’s turn and the pros and cons of this development. Also, staples in butts and boobs, Bryan Danielson on commentary, Hook’s promo (his best yet?), cash prizes, catering in a tent, and much more.

