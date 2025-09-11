FREE PODCAST 9/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Nicky’s Club: WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia in 2027, WrestlePalooza, AJ Lee’s return, more (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati is back for a solo ride in this week’s edition of The Nicky’s Club! Nick breaks down the big news surrounding WrestleMania’s rumored move to Saudi Arabia and what that could mean for WWE’s future. He also takes a sharp look at the developing Wrestlepalooza card, gives his thoughts on AJ Lee’s much-discussed return, and closes things out with a “Sunday Dinner” style segment—offering listeners a more personal, get-to-know-you glimpse at the number one Nicky himself.

Then in a bonus segment, we jump back ten years to the Sept. 16, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talking live with wrestling agent to the stars Bill Behrens with live phone calls and emails. Plus, the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more, including perhaps the worst spoiler in TNA’s history.

