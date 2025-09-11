FREE PODCAST 9/11 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Bayley talks about attacking Sasha, Bliss turns on Nikki, new Funhouse character, Reigns & Uso team (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (9-11-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Frank Peteani. They discuss Smackdown with callers including Bayley talking about attacking Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss turns on Nikki Cross, the new Funhouse character introduced, Roman Reigns & Uso team up against Sheamus & King Corbin.

