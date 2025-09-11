FREE PODCAST 9/11 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell talk NXT3, Orton-Cena, Jericho’s future, TNA talent roster, Night of Champions, plus VIP Aftershow focus on Bound for Glory taking shape (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Sept. 7, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell, they take calls for an hour looking at last night’s Raw, Sunday night’s TNA No Surrender PPV, and TNA Impact tapings, plus NXT season 3, Chris Jericho’s future, the Raw G.M., Orton-Cena, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they talk about TNA Bound for Glory, Dixie’s next surprise, EV2’s status, and more.

