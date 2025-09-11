VIP PODCAST 9/11 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (Mid-August 2007): Analysis of anticipated Washington Post article on Benoit, plus Hogan, Angle, Mr. Kennedy, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines from Aug. 16, 17, 18, and 19, 2007. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

-SUNDAY – AUGUST 19 (TNA Impact Analysis, Remembering Bronco Lubich)

-SATURDAY – AUGUST 18 (Kennedy Interview Analysis, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, more)

-FRIDAY – AUGUST 17 (Audio Ask the Torch, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle)

-THURSDAY – AUGUST 16 (The Washington Post feature article on Chris Benoit with personal notes on talking to the writer of the piece)

