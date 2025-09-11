VIP PODCAST 9/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should TK push back on WWE more publicly? What if Shane McMahon ran UFC? Tanahashi’s best final match? UFC dream matches? (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Should Tony Khan got back to speaking out more about their dealings with WWE rather than being more passive?
- Todd books dream match-ups for Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, Khamzat Chimaev, GSP, and Islam Makhachev
- Would the best finish to Tanahashi’s career be to beat Evil with a stip that the House of Torture would be forced to disband as a result?
- Should Tony Khan only hire wrestlers who voluntarily leave WWE given how Saraya, C.M. Punk, and others have handled their time in AEW?
- What if Vince McMahon bought UFC and put Shane McMahon in charge?
- Thoughts on Mark Shaprio’s comments on ticket prices for WWE live events
- Thoughts on Raw viewership data on Netflix
- Will A.J. Lee fare well over time in the current WWE women’s wrestling environment considering how much it’s advanced and improved since she left?
- Thoughts on Canelo vs. Crawford and the dismantling of the Ali Act?
