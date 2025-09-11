VIP PODCAST 9/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should TK push back on WWE more publicly? What if Shane McMahon ran UFC? Tanahashi’s best final match? UFC dream matches? (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Should Tony Khan got back to speaking out more about their dealings with WWE rather than being more passive?

Todd books dream match-ups for Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, Khamzat Chimaev, GSP, and Islam Makhachev

Would the best finish to Tanahashi’s career be to beat Evil with a stip that the House of Torture would be forced to disband as a result?

Should Tony Khan only hire wrestlers who voluntarily leave WWE given how Saraya, C.M. Punk, and others have handled their time in AEW?

What if Vince McMahon bought UFC and put Shane McMahon in charge?

Thoughts on Mark Shaprio’s comments on ticket prices for WWE live events

Thoughts on Raw viewership data on Netflix

Will A.J. Lee fare well over time in the current WWE women’s wrestling environment considering how much it’s advanced and improved since she left?

Thoughts on Canelo vs. Crawford and the dismantling of the Ali Act?

