VIP PODCAST 9/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Review of book on history of black wrestlers in early 20th century, Hangman-Fletcher, Cena, Parmamount-WBD (90 min.)

Initial reaction to potential impact on AEW of the Paramount reported plans to try to buy WBD

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest John Cena segment leading to the Sami Zayn match and Brock Lesnar run-in

Review of the latest NXT episode with several returns

Reviews of (the perfect episode of) AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the push of Kyle Fletcher to a main event match

The latest from UFC

A review of a book that looks at the history of black wrestlers from the late 19th century to mid-20th century

