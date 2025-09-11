VIP PODCAST 9/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Review of book on history of black wrestlers in early 20th century, Hangman-Fletcher, Cena, Parmamount-WBD (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:
- Initial reaction to potential impact on AEW of the Paramount reported plans to try to buy WBD
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest John Cena segment leading to the Sami Zayn match and Brock Lesnar run-in
- Review of the latest NXT episode with several returns
- Reviews of (the perfect episode of) AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the push of Kyle Fletcher to a main event match
- The latest from UFC
- A review of a book that looks at the history of black wrestlers from the late 19th century to mid-20th century
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.