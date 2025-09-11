VIP PODCAST 9/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Review of book on history of black wrestlers in early 20th century, Hangman-Fletcher, Cena, Parmamount-WBD (90 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

  • Initial reaction to potential impact on AEW of the Paramount reported plans to try to buy WBD
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest John Cena segment leading to the Sami Zayn match and Brock Lesnar run-in
  • Review of the latest NXT episode with several returns
  • Reviews of (the perfect episode of) AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the push of Kyle Fletcher to a main event match
  • The latest from UFC
  • A review of a book that looks at the history of black wrestlers from the late 19th century to mid-20th century

