AEW Dynamite rebounds after sub-500,000 viewership last week, details on where it landed and how it compares to past years

Wednesday night’s (9/10) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 584,000 viewers, compared to 472,000 the prior week and the 585,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 625,000. (Note: Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data. That data is not made available.)

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 716,000 viewers on TBS. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 697,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 888,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 881,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.12 rating, compared to 0.11 and 0.13 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.15.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.21 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.22.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.31 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.31.

The announced matches and segments were…

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Josh Alexander – Grudge match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue – Philly Street Fight

Mercedes Moné & Emi Sakura vs. Alex Windsor & Riho

Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 916 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 916. The arena has a capacity of 1,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

TOP TAKEAWAYS

•This reduces concern that last week’s big drop to well under 500,000 was anything but an outlier.

•This week’s number indicates, though, that the high-500s is the “new normal” after landing there three out of the last four weeks.. That’s way down from the 705,000 average from July 23 through Aug. 13.

•This dip could be due in part to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland being sidelined with injuries and that Darby’s return wasn’t enough to offset it.

•The dropoff from a year ago could be explained away as being due to many viewers watching Dynamite on HBO Max instead of TBS.

•The dropoff in the current ten-week average is 72,000 lower than last year. Last year at this point, the ten-week average was 184,000 lower than the prior year (697,000 compared to 881,000), so the downward trend is definitely less this year than it was last year.

