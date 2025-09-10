Are fans tuning out of AEW because Swerve and Ospreay are out injured for a while? (Vote in our included poll)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW is dealing with several key injuries. Added to the absences of Orange Cassidy and Eddie Kingston, Tony Khan is recently facing booking his shows and events without Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, two of his top three or four babyfaces. Swerve is out after having knee surgery. Will Ospreay has been open about his neck issues requiring time away and perhaps surgery.

AEW Dynamite experienced a sharp drop in viewership last Wednesday on TBS compared to recent weeks and months. Is that due to Ospreay and Swerve being absent? Let us know in this poll and check out the results…

Are you less likely to watch AEW TV because of the depleted babyface depth, such as Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay out injured? No, because Darby’s return makes up for it No, because I still like the overall roster depth Yes. I was invested in them and they are missed I have stopped watching lately for other reasons I wasn’t really watching much anyway pollcode.com free polls

