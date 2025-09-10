AEW might be about to lose another top star for a while in coming months as MJF cast in another film

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, known primarily as MJF as a pro wrestler in AEW, has been cast in “Violent Night 2,” according to Deadline.

MJF is a highly-paid featured star in the no. 2 pro wrestling promotion in the United States, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He is portrays a foul-mouthed, spoiled, abhorrent villain who recently threatened to set a rival wrestler, Mark Briscoe, on fire after dousing him with what was portrayed as lighter fluid.

He’s been considered a mega-talented top rising star in pro wrestling since the launch of AEW six years ago, rising to main events as a villain and also a short-lived, largely ineffective babyface run.

He had small roles in “The Iron Claw,” playing a fake cousin of the Von Erich brothers (“Lance”), and in “Happy Gilmore 2,” playing Happy Gilmore’s son (“Gordie”). It’s not known yet whether he has a bigger role in this movie.

MJF has told people that any time away from AEW is, ultimately, good for AEW because it raises his profile and gives him an extra dose of crossover star power that he can utilize for his wrestling character.

The 29 year old had been on a trajectory to be a top tier centerpiece star for years, and that may remain unchanged, although he obviously is at least dabbling with a career in Hollywood. If he gets bigger roles, he might cut back his schedule even more or even step away completely. As a life-long wrestling fan with a knack for the in-ring aspect and character and promo aspects of the craft, he very well may try to balance both even if movie opportunities increase.

AEW is currently without access to feature several top stars, including Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, and has an aging roster of stars with physical wear and tear and general age catching up, such as Kenny Omega, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and even Orange Cassidy.