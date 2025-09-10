AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/10): Keller’s report on Hangman vs. Alexander, Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue, Shelton vs. Ricochet, Mercedes & Sakura vs. Windsor & Riho

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

SEPTEMBER 10, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT 2300 ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Bryan Danielson

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 916 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 916. The arena has a capacity of 1,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a shot of the 2300 Crowd and then Bryan Danielson’s music played. Excalibur introduced the show and said Danielson is now the latest member of the color commentary team. He led the crowd in a “Yes!” chant. Excalibur said, “It’s a changing of the guard here at the desk.” He said Danielson is joining them as a member of the announce team and his “competitor in-ring days are behind him.” Excalibur listed scheduled matches as the camera panned the crowd.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m all for setting the stage and listing the line-up, but showing fans just waiting for something happen as Excalibur lists the matches without any emotion or context is about the worst, laziest, least effective way to get people excited about the show. How about some graphics? How about some evidence of human emotions beyond the monotone delivery of the matches like he’s listing inventory on a storage shelf? How about a soundbite or a hook?)

(1) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. JOSH ALEXANDER (w/Don Callis, Lance Archer, Rocky Romero)

Hangman came out first. Then Alexander accompanied by Don Callis, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer. The bell rang 4 minutes into the hour. Danielson said he arrived in AEW thinking he was going to stop him and Hangman was the first who stopped him. He said it’s the same for Alexander. Hangman clotheslined Alexander off the ring apron a minute in. He followed with a moonsault press off the ring apron onto an awaiting Alexander. He then clotheslined him into the front row. “This is dangerous,” said Callis. “He’s among the rubes.” They cut to Callis and Danielson smiling after some verbal bickering.

Back in the ring, Alexander landed some chops. Hangman countered with a clothesline and Alexander was kind enough to pre-bump backwards half way over the top rope before Hangman even made contact. Hangman then flung himself over the top rope onto Alexander at ringside. Hangman then set up a top rope move, but Alexander rolled back into the ring and then rolled out to the other side. They cut to a double-box break at 5:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, Alexander had taken control. Fans were chanting, “F— Don Callis!” Danielson said it was sickening what Kyle Fletcher did to Kenny Omega last week, noting he has a history of injuries. Callis said Fletcher is the future of pro wrestling. Danielson said he just said that on a media tour of Australia. Excalibur said Fletcher can be the future without incapacitating Omega. Callis said to be the future “you have to destroy the past.” Hangman made a comeback and scored a two count after Death Valley Driver at 10:00.

Alexander ducked a Buckshot Lariat attempt and quickly delivered three German suplexes to Hangman. The third was on the ring apron. He tried a fourth, but Hangman landed on his feet and overhead tossed Alxander into the security barricade. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Both were down and slow to get up. They returned to the ring and exchanged strikes on their knees. Alexander leaped off the second rope and flipped over with Hangman on his shoulders for a slam and a two count. He followed up with a standing anklelock. Hangman reached the bottom rope to force a break.

They battled on the ring apron. Hangman landed a Dead Eye.He then climbed to the top rope and hit Alexander with a moonsault press. Callis stood on the ring apron and distracted the ref as Archer tried for a chokeslam on the ring apron. Hangman blocked it, (sorta) punched Archer to the floor, and then batted away an interfering Romero. He then landed a Buckshot Lariat for the win. Excalibur said, “Incredible toughness shown by Josh Alexander.”

WINNER: Hangman in 16:00.

-Hangman remained in the ring. He said he didn’t spill a gallon of his blood to win the championship just to have MJF change the stipulations of his title matches by threatening immolation. He called Callis “a phallus-head.” He said he is there to wrestle and defend his title. He was interrupted by Kyle Fletcher’s theme.

Fletcher walked out with Callis. He said Hangman’s sentiment is lovely, but doesn’t matter. He said the Don Callis Family runs AEW. He said this past Saturday, he threw out a proposal to him and he had yet to hear response. “Please, I am all ears,” he said. He said he understands the point he was trying to make because he’s done things like that before himself. He told him if he wants to challenge the World Champion, get his ass to the ring and look him in the eyes.

Fletcher talked with Callis, then entered the ring. Hangman said when he looks at Fletcher, “I see a man with potential who can’t put on a pair of socks.” He was wearing shoes without visible socks. He said he’s built like a “brick shithouse.” He said he is fast and strong, but when he looks him, there is one thing he sees above all else. He said after what he did last week, he is not ready.

Fletcher said he’s heard that his whole career. He said is 26 and he decides when he is ready, and he is in his prime and ready to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders. Hangman said he’ll give him a shot at the title at All Out if he wants it, but he wants something from him. He said he needs him to leave Callis behind and “find some socks.”

Fletcher said he thinks that makes a difference. He said he’ll do it on his own. He said he won’t fail like Hangman did a thousand times over. He said he will say his name after he beats him.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid straight-forward set-up. I’m not sure if that was going to be Wardlow’s spot if he had stayed healthy or not. I’d have preferred they build Fletcher up more as a long-term dominant TNT Champion for a long time so this felt like a dream match with a ton of anticipation, but given the lay of the land, this is still going to feel like a moment of elevation for Fletcher and a potential great match.)

-A clip aired of Briscoe challenging MJF during Collision on Saturday after MJF shoved him off the top rope leading to Takeshita getting a win.

-A clip aired of MJF in a parking garage last week after Collision. He said he told his fiance that their honeymoon cannot take place until Mark Briscoe “is dead.” He said she told him if he left at that moment, they were done. He said he told her a silly little bitch and said he was married before he met her. He said he is married to vengeance and ending Briscoe. He said he slammed the door with a smile on his face. He said he’s going to give Briscoe the same answer he gave on his wedding night, “I do. I do! By god, I do!” He was yelling and red-faced and frothing as he concluded. [c]

-A clip aired from earlier in the day at catering of Renee Paquette asking about what they’ll do with the money if they win a $500,000 ten-man tag team match. She said they probably could use the money as much as anyone. Matt Jackson said he will be eating better food. Nick Jackson said he’ll take it straight to the casino and doubling it on old fashioned slot machines. They had trouble finding people willing to sit next to them. They sat by Brandon Cutler, but he said he should have told them a long time ago to shut up. He got up and left. Jon Moxley then took Cutler’s seat and said nothing has changed. He said they are still the best tag team in the world. “Show up to win!” he said. He said if they win, the Bucks can split the money $250,000 each, giving up his share.

(2) MERCEDES MONE & EMI SAKURA vs. RIHO & ALEX WINDSOR

The bell rang 40 minutes into the hour.

