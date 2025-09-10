VIP PODCAST 9/10 – WKH – The News: MJF lands another movie role, deep-dive analysis of AEW’s roster depth and how to fortify it for future (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller goes in-depth on AEW’s roster depth.

First, a focus on the babyface side while Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are out, including who could be turned, who could have been built up to be ready to step up but weren’t, and concern about even the existing active but aging and beat up wrestlers. Also:

Thoughts on the women’s side

Analysis of how today’s new of MJF landing another movie role can affect AEW’s depth

Can AEW even truly create new stars if they’re running in small buildings with small crowds?

A rough outline of how to plan for the future and brace for more injuries, retirements, or movie hiatuses

