AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (9/2): Big perhaps alarming drop in viewership for last night’s episode

Last night’s AEW Dynamite drew 472,000 viewers on TBS, the lowest of the year and among the lowest ever (although with streaming on HBO Max, those comparisons to prior years come with an asterisk). It was down from 585,000 last week and 564,000 the week before. (Note: This is such a big drop, there’s an unlikely chance there will be a correction by the ratings service, so we’ll keep an eye out for that.)

The prior low this year was 521,000. The low last year was 329,000 when it aired on Tuesday head-to-head with NXT. For a Wednesday episode, the low was 502,000, but there was no HBO Max simulcast.

This is consistent with big dropoffs for Smackdown and Collision on cable in the last week also, although NXT did go up which is against that trend.

The current ten-week rolling average is 625,000.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 660,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 694,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 887000. Then ten-week rolling average was 877,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.11 rating, compared to 0.13 and 0.16 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.15. It finished no. 7 among all shows on cable on Wednesday night.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.22.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.31 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.31.

The announced matches and segments were…

Mercedes Moné vs. Alex Windsor – TBS Championship match

Hangman Adam Page & Kenny Omega & JetSpeed (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher & Josh Alexander) & The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) – All Star 8-Man Tag match

