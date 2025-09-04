Nikki Bella says whether she is bothered by two botched spots in her match against Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nikki Bella spoke glowingly about her return to WWE culminating in a match against Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris this past weekend. She is, though, bummed out about a couple botched spots in the match.

“It was really cute because when I came back [after the match against Lynch], they [fellow wrestlers] all were clapping for me and it was really special,” she said on “The Nikki & Brie Show today. “Obviously, there are two spots bummed about. I can say the volley kick, you know, and you know what? That stuff happens.”

She said she loved the trip to Paris and stayed in “an incredible Airbnb” and did some fun things on the side. “I see angels,” she said about everything that came together for her.

“I’ve always talked about this theme of this comeback is I’m not here to prove anything to anyone but myself, and so it felt like I was finally in Paris for me,” she said. “It was about me, and so I was like, I just kept having pinch me moments of like, ‘Thank you god so much for this, like for giving me the opportunity to have a title match in Paris.’ Already, that was a dream for me. That’s a check off the bucket list. I can’t believe it, and then in front of 30,000 people.”

She said she still loves pro wrestling and implied that negative feedback won’t take that away from her. “I have so much passion and love for this business and that’s why I was like, ‘I’m not gonna let people take away of how much fun I had out there and how like I loved every second.’ I was like in heaven. I truly love wrestling. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m traveling every week.”

She acknowledged some limitations on her preparation going into the match. “I am so proud of myself because you know, it’s been hard living where I live, hands on mom, full time mom,” she said. “When I mom, I’m single mom, and then running two companies and you know, having all the things but also making my comeback priority too, but nothing will be more priority than Matteo, and so having all those things and then you know, getting these really big opportunities and not knowing. It’s not like back in the day when we were doing live events before the big match or I had to stay overseas, so I don’t even get to be in the PC before like a big match. It’s like, you just, you know, you go out and you do it and I was so proud of myself.”