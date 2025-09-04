TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (9/4): Hardys & Sade vs. Great Hands & Steelz, Hartwell vs. Luna vs. Threat, Elegance Brand Celebration

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, MN AT ARMORY

AIRED LIVE ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Tom Hannifan spoke to the quiet arena to offer condolences regarding the recent shooting tragedy in Minneapolis. He talked about the special TNA t-shirt where all proceeds would go to charity. There was a moment of silence as TNA wrestlers and officials stood on the ramp.

-Highlights from last week’s show.

-“Cross the Line” open.

-Santino Marella walked to the ring to start the show. He talked about his confrontation with Trick Williams last week. He said his announcement from last week was that Trick Williams would defend against Mike Santana at Bound for Glory.

Santana walked to the ring. Fans chanted “New champ!” He vowed to win the title for the fans, his daughter, and for TNA. Fans chanted “TNA!” Santana accused Trick of “Bitch moves” by hiding behind lawyers. He said if Trick wouldn’t show up here, he would show up at Trick’s home turf. He told Trick that the clock was ticking.

-Gia Miller interviewed Mara Sade and the Hardys. Mara said she recovered from the clothesline from Agent Zero last week. She said she was hurt but she is up again. Matt said that Order 4 crossed the line last week and said that Agent Zero was despicable. Jeff said they would pay tonight and get the extreme beating they deserved. They walked off and Gia had to hold her lingering smile for far too long. [c]

-Moose told Santana good luck backstage. Moose said he had no doubt that Santana would bring home the title. AJ Francis was on the phone, telling Trick that Santana would meet him on his home turf. Moose and AJ exchanged words. Moose challenged him to match next week and said he hope he doesn’t go crying to Trick afterwards. AJ walked off and Santana called him a snitch.

-Ryan Nemeth walked to the ring. He said his big brother returns to TNA tonight. He was interrupted by Matt Cardona’s music. Matt told Ryan that some of us have to actually wrestle tonight. He urged Ryan to get out of the ring and said that no one cares what he has to say.

Ryan said that Cardona had brother envy. Cardona said that he thinks Ryan’s big brother sucks. They brawled and Cardona decked Ryan. Frankie Kazarian did his ring entrance.

(1) MATT CARDONA vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

The action quickly spilled to the floor, with Cardona having the upper hand. Frankie took control after interference from Ryan. Frankie continued his attack on the floor. Cardona beat the count to get back in the ring. Cardona made a comeback. Frankie escaped the Re-Boot, but Cardona delivered it while Frankie was on the floor.

Frankie used a distraction from Ryan to get a slingshot cutter on Cardona for a two count. Cardona gave Frankie a spinebuster for a two count. Ryan got on the apron. Cardona brought Ryan into the ring and gave him Radio Silence. Frankie took advantage of the distraction to give Cardona the Fade to Black and pick up the win.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The action was solid, but there was way too much Ryan Nemeth interference. TNA is consistent in protecting Frankie and giving him key wins.)

-At ringside, Gia Miller asked Frankie if he knew he would need outside interference to win tonight. Frankie told her that she sucks at her job. Frankie interviewed himself. He said that he has his eyes set on Steve Maclin and the International Title. Frankie insulted Maclin, which brought Maclin to the ring. Maclin challenged Frankie, but Frankie declined to get in the ring.

-Clip of The Iinspiration beating Fatal Influence last week. An Iinspiration promo followed. They said they were one step closer to the tag team titles and would keep an eye on the Elegance Brand tonight. [c]

-Highlights of the match from WWE Heatwave, where Ash by Elegance won the TNA Knockouts Title.

-The Elegance Brand came to the ring for Ash’s championship celebration. The Concierge brought out Ash after multiple compliments. The Concierge presented a painting to Ash. M and Heather unveiled the painting, which portrayed Ash as royalty. They also presented custom champagne.

Ash finally spoke. She bragged about being the new Knockouts champion and TNA’s savior. Fans chanted “You deserve it!” She talked about beating so many wrestlers on the way to the title. Masha Slamovich interrupted and walked to the stage. She said it was enough of this garbage. She called Ash a coward hiding behind servants. Masha said that she talked to Santino, and she would be getting a title shot at Victory Road. She vowed to show everyone that Ash’s win was a fluke.

Masha got in the ring and attacked M and Heather. Ash threw champagne in Masha’s face, and the Elegance Brand swarmed her. Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside ran in for the save. The Elegance Brand got the better of the fight, but The Iinspiration ran in for the save. Masha punched through the painting. The Elegance Brand cried at ringside. The Concierge consoled a piece of the painting.

-JDC, Mara Sade, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Trick Williams all made the Injury Report. [c]

-Order 4 vignette. Mustafa Ali vowed to shut down anyone who challenged them, including The System. He ended by saying “TNA is mine.”

(2) INDI HARTWELL vs. JODY THREAT vs. DANI LUNA

The winner of this match will receive a title shot at Bound for Glory. Dani got an early two count on Jody. Jody and Indi exchanged moves, after Dani was thrown outside. Dani pulled Indi outside and Jody did a dive on them. Back in the ring, Dani knocked Indi off the top rope. Dani got a two count on Jody. Dani booted Indi to the outside.

Dani suplexed Indi. Fans chanted for Indi. Dani suplexed Jody over the top rope. Indi gave Dani a spinebuster. Indi got a two count on Dani, but Jody broke it up. Jody slammed Dani for a two count. All three wrestlers exchanged moves. Indi and Jody traded pin attempts. Indi cradled Jody and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Indi Hartwell in 8:00.

Dani attacked Indi after the match.

(D.L.’s Take: I enjoyed this match and the fans were invested. I don’t think we’ve seen the last of these three wrestlers facing each other).

-Replay of last week’s Eric Young promo. where it was revealed that he was standing over a fallen Joe Hendry.

-Joe Hendry walked to the ring. He received an enthusiastic reception. He talked about appearing on a WWE show and beating the Miz and showing up on this week’s NXT. He said his heart was here in Minneapolis. He thanked the fans for coming to the show. The crowd chanted “We believe!”

Hendry talked about Eric Young attacking him from behind. He challenged Eric to come out right now. Eric’s music played but Eric said to cut it. Eric and the Northen Armory were on the stage. Eric said that he believes that Hendry is the problem. He said he would do whatever it takes to fix that problem.

Eric said Hendry’s biggest contribution to TNA is that the cleanse will begin with him. Hendry challenged Eric to a match tonight. Eric declined and said that he calls the shots. He said that next week, the cleanse begins. Hendry agreed and said that Eric would find out why everyone believes.

-Santino chatted with Leon Slater backstage. Santino noted that Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel had both been cleared, so Santino has something in mind for next week. Slater was excited. [c]

-A social media clip aired of Trick Williams watching football at home. He said he doesn’t owe TNA anything. He brought TNA record attendance and TV deals. He insulted Minneapolis and the Vikings and vowed not to show up in TNA.

-The wrestlers did their ring entrances for the main event. [c]

(3) JEFF HARDY & MATT HARDY & MARA SADE vs. THE GREAT HANDS (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) & TASHA STEELZ (w/Agent Zero)

Mara’s ring attire was Lita-inspired, as Hannifan noted. Matt and Skyler started the match. Jeff and Mara gave the Hands and Tasha a triple DDT. Mara and Tasha faced off next. Mara nailed Tasha with a kick to the head. Matt rammed Hotch’s head into the turnbuckles. Zero pulled Matt out of the ring and attacked him. The referee ejected Zero from ringside. Hotch did a dive on Matt on the floor.

The Hands kept the advantage on Matt. Skyler knocked Jeff off the apron. Matt tagged Mara, who ran wild on Tasha. Mara got a two count after a powerslam. Hotch grabbed Mara by the hair, which let Tasha get the advantage on Mara. Jeff made the tag and faced off with Skyler. The Hardys double teamed Skyler and hit the Poetry in Motion. Jeff got a two count after a splash.

Jeff gave the Whisper in the Wind to the Hands and got a two count. The Hardys and Great Hands exchanged moves. Mara and Tasha brawled. Mara gave Tasha the Finish Her. Skyler grabbed Mara. Matt saved her and threw Skyler into Hotch. Matt gave Skyer the Twist of Fate. Mara did the moonsault on Skyler. Jeff gave Skyler the Swanton Bomb and got the pin.

WINNERS: Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy & Mara Sade in 13:00.

The Hardys and Mara celebrated after the match. Nic and Ryan Nemeth attacked the Hardys from behind. Mara argued with them. Nic gave Mara a superkick. The Nemeths held the belts up.

(D.L.’s Take: The Hardys have a formula, but it works. It’s always good to see them in the mix with new talent. I think Mara’s association with the Hardys will help her break out of the pack. The Lita-inspired gear was a nice touch. The match itself was what you’d expect, but it was crowd pleasing. I could have done without Agent Zero and Nic Nemeth attacking Mara in consecutive weeks).

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt thanked their broadcast partners. The Nemeths were shown walking back up the ramp to end the show.