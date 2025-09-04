FREE PODCAST 9/4 – WKPWP AEW All Out 5 Yrs Ago Flashback: (9-3-2020) Early Tony Khan Media Q&A plus Keller hosts All Out preview roundtable (172 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-3-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosted an AEW All Out PPV Preview episode with former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Eric Krol and PWTorch.com AEW contributor Joshua Chambers. They discussed the entire line-up, evaluated the hype, and made predictions. They also discussed whether broadly this was a strong line-up for a signature PPV event.

Then the full Tony Khan Media Conference Call from earlier that day with PWTorch columnist Sean Radican participating, with a range of topics regarding All Out.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com