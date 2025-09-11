PARKS’S TAKE: Has NXT stumbled upon a potential new top heel? There’s some real heel heat here even from Performance Center regulars

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In an era where NXT is lacking male stars, they may have stumbled on a potentially new top heel.

After the breakup of his tag team with Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs turned into somewhat of a heel, though NXT was not quick to capitalize on his work.

After his involvement with Jensen ended, he went to Pro Wrestling Noah and came back to form a tag team with Yoshiki Inamura. This is where things changed for Briggs.

He was a babyface again, but the eventual breakup with the crowd favorite Inamura cemented him as a hated heel. Briggs’s heel turn came in an aggravating way, where he was trying to “help” Inamura, but would ultimately hurt his partner’s title chances.

It was a bit of a slow burn and the crowd bought into it. Therefore, the actual turn meant something. In the aftermath, Briggs has garnered tremendous heat from the NXT live crowd – not “go away” heat, but authentic, real heel heat that is sometimes difficult to achieve with the usual weekly fans that attend tapings at the Performance Center and who often love everyone.

On Tuesday, Briggs gained a big victory over Je’Von Evans, an up-and-coming star of the brand and oh by the way, one of the most popular figures in NXT.

Just 32 years old, Briggs is young enough to where his best may still lie ahead of him. Prior to arriving in NXT, Briggs wrestled for Evolve, so he’s someone whose in-ring abilities certainly meet the main roster threshold. His size is alluring as well in a business where WWE has more than ever tossed aside height requirements; something like this now helps him stand out.

It’s still early in Briggs’ heel odyssey, but right now, the arrow is pointing up for him, and I’m not sure I would’ve said that six months ago.