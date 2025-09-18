FREE PODCAST 9/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & White: Contemplation of a Fletcher AEW Title win, evaluation of All Out final hype, on-site report (112 min.)

News Ticker

September 18, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joshua White to discuss the Sept. 17 edition of AEW Dynamite including a focus in the opening segment on the segments hyping “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher and if the show made it seem more possible Fletcher could actually win. Also, possible loopholes in the interference stipulation. They talked about the rest of the show from the Eddie Kingston-Big Bill match to Mercedes-Riho and everything else. They also chatted with an on-site correspondent with details on a very amped up Tony Khan appearing in front of the crowd several times.

