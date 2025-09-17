FREE PODCAST 9/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Maple Leaf Pro Sacred Ground including Alexander vs. TJP, Saudi Mania, more (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Maple Leaf Pro’s Sacred Ground featuring an excellent technical main event between Josh Alexander and TJP, Priscilla Kelly and Giselle Shaw have an intense double title match, we talk about the enduring legacy of Billy Gunn, and more. Plus, we look at the announcement of WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia from the independent wrestling POV and if there could still be indy shows surrounding Mania. Also, one longtime favorite promotion may be closing its doors forever. For VIP listeners, we check out MLW’s Fightland with a triple threat for the MLW Title with Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak vs. Krule, and Templario vs. Ikuro Kwan.
