FREE PODCAST 9/17 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin react to Parking Lot Brawl on Dynamite, Raw Underground with Braun, G1, ROH, Priest-Thatcher, more (115 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-17-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined Todd Martin from the VIP podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin.” They opened with some conversation about the latest in New Japan including a curious pick many are making for the G1 Climax winner, then move on to a review of AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, and a comparison of the two shows this week. Then Todd reviews the return of ROH with first-run content on TV with their Pure Title. From there, reviews of top happenings on Smackdown and Raw, plus coverage of last weekend’s UFC and Bellator events, plus a preview of this weekend’s fights. And finally, an in-depth review of Al Snow’s biography that came out last year full of wild and funny behind the scenes stories about his decades in pro wrestling.
