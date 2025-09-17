News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/17 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin react to Parking Lot Brawl on Dynamite, Raw Underground with Braun, G1, ROH, Priest-Thatcher, more (115 min.)

September 17, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-17-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined Todd Martin from the VIP podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin.” They opened with some conversation about the latest in New Japan including a curious pick many are making for the G1 Climax winner, then move on to a review of AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, and a comparison of the two shows this week. Then Todd reviews the return of ROH with first-run content on TV with their Pure Title. From there, reviews of top happenings on Smackdown and Raw, plus coverage of last weekend’s UFC and Bellator events, plus a preview of this weekend’s fights. And finally, an in-depth review of Al Snow’s biography that came out last year full of wild and funny behind the scenes stories about his decades in pro wrestling.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025