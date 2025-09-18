FREE PODCAST 9/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Nicky’s Club: Barbati & Plichta preview WrestlePalooza, discuss Jey Uso, WrestleMania heading to Saudi Arabia, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati and Sean Plichta return to preview WrestlePalooza, dig into the latest with Jey Uso, and react to growing reports of WrestleMania heading to Saudi Arabia. Plus, the duo predicts John Cena’s possible last opponent and breaks down the biggest moments from this week’s Monday Night Raw.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.