FREE PODCAST 9/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Nicky’s Club: Barbati & Plichta preview WrestlePalooza, discuss Jey Uso, WrestleMania heading to Saudi Arabia, more (74 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati and Sean Plichta return to preview WrestlePalooza, dig into the latest with Jey Uso, and react to growing reports of WrestleMania heading to Saudi Arabia. Plus, the duo predicts John Cena’s possible last opponent and breaks down the biggest moments from this week’s Monday Night Raw.

