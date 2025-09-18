FREE PODCAST 9/18 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: More praise for Reigns and Heyman, Sasha responds, Otis served, Big E’s revenge with live callers, emails (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (9-18-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair. They discussed Smackdown with callers and emails including more praise for Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, reaction to the Sasha Banks response, Otis being served, Big E’s revenge on Sheamus, the IC Title match angle and announcement, and more.
